Witness at Malaysia trial says 4 more suspects in Kim murder

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, center, is escorted by police officers as she arrives for a court hearing at Shah Alam court house in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Security camera videos showed Wednesday Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, being attacked at a Malaysian airport and the two suspects, including Aisyah, hurrying away afterward have been presented at their murder trial. Sadiq Asyraf AP Photo