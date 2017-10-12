World

Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines launch joint air patrols

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 4:27 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines have begun coordinated air patrols to intensify their fight against Islamic militants who have laid siege to a southern Philippine city.

The start of the air patrols comes four months after the three countries launched joint maritime patrols to prevent Islamic State group-aligned militants in the southern Philippines from fleeing to neighboring nations.

The siege in the Philippine city of Marawi has raised fears that the Islamic State group's violent ideology is gaining a foothold in the country's restive south, where Muslim separatists have fought for greater autonomy for decades.

Malaysian Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said Thursday the conflict shows that terrorist organizations affiliated with the Islamic State group have exploited the region's porous borders and linked up with local terrorist groups.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bitcoin Believers

    While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

Bitcoin Believers

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers
10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker 0:48

10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker
Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg 0:56

Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg

View More Video