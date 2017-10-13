In this image from video released by Taliban Media in December 2016, Caitlan Coleman talks in the video while her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle holds their two children. U.S. officials said Pakistan secured the release of Coleman of Stewartstown, Pa., and her husband, who were abducted five years ago while traveling in Afghanistan and then were held by the Haqqani network. Coleman was pregnant when she was captured. The couple had three children while in captivity, and all have been freed, U.S. officials said.
In this image from video released by Taliban Media in December 2016, Caitlan Coleman talks in the video while her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle holds their two children. U.S. officials said Pakistan secured the release of Coleman of Stewartstown, Pa., and her husband, who were abducted five years ago while traveling in Afghanistan and then were held by the Haqqani network. Coleman was pregnant when she was captured. The couple had three children while in captivity, and all have been freed, U.S. officials said. Taliban Media via AP)
In this image from video released by Taliban Media in December 2016, Caitlan Coleman talks in the video while her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle holds their two children. U.S. officials said Pakistan secured the release of Coleman of Stewartstown, Pa., and her husband, who were abducted five years ago while traveling in Afghanistan and then were held by the Haqqani network. Coleman was pregnant when she was captured. The couple had three children while in captivity, and all have been freed, U.S. officials said. Taliban Media via AP)

World

The Latest: Canadian ex-hostage says extremists killed child

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 11:52 PM

TORONTO

The Latest on the U.S.-Canadian family rescued from captivity (all times EDT):

11:35 p.m.

Canadian ex-hostage Joshua Boyle says the Haqqani network in Afghanistan killed his infant daughter in captivity and raped his wife.

Boyle gave a statement after landing in Canada late Friday with his American wife and three young children.

Caitlan Coleman and Boyle were rescued Wednesday, five years after they had been abducted by a Taliban-linked extremist network while in Afghanistan as part of a backpacking trip. Coleman was pregnant at the time and had four children in captivity.

Government officials said Pakistani forces carried out the rescue mission based on U.S. intelligence information.

The final leg of the family's journey was an Air Canada flight Friday from London to Toronto.

9:05 p.m.

U.S.-Canadian couple Caitlan Coleman and Joshua Boyle have landed in Canada with their three young children, five years after they were kidnapped in Afghanistan.

Boyle provided a written statement to The Associated Press saying, "God has given me and my family unparalleled resilience and determination."

Coleman and Boyle were rescued Wednesday, five years after they had been abducted by a Taliban-linked extremist network while in Afghanistan as part of a backpacking trip. Coleman was pregnant at the time and had three children in captivity.

Government officials said Pakistani forces executed the rescue mission based on U.S. intelligence information.

The final leg of the family's journey was an Air Canada flight Friday from London to Toronto.

__

6 p.m.

The parents of an American woman freed with her family after five years of captivity say they are elated, but also angry at their son-in law for taking their daughter to Afghanistan.

"Taking your pregnant wife to a very dangerous place, to me, and the kind of person I am, is unconscionable," Caitlan Coleman's father, Jim, told ABC News.

Caitlan Coleman and Joshua Boyle were rescued Wednesday, five years after they had been abducted by a Taliban-linked extremist network while in Afghanistan as part of a multi-nation backpacking trip.

Two Pakistani security officials say the family left by plane from Islamabad on Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bitcoin Believers

    While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

Bitcoin Believers

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers
10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker 0:48

10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker
Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg 0:56

Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg

View More Video