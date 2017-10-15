Pope convenes meeting in Rome for Amazon region's bishops

Pope Francis leaves at the end of a canonization mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct.15, 2017. The pontiff canonized thirty martyrs, including priests and lay persons, suffered anti-Catholic persecution in 1645 at the hands of Dutch Calvinists in Brazil, while three children, indigenous persons in 16th-century Mexico, were martyred for embracing the Catholic faith and refusing to return to their ancient conditions. The other two new saints are a 20th-century priest from Spain and an Italian priest who died in 1739. Andrew Medichini AP Photo