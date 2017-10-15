World

Pakistan says Indian fire in Kashmir kills 2 children

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 8:56 AM

ISLAMABAD

Pakistan says Indian fire across the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region has killed two children.

The Foreign Ministry said Sunday it summoned an Indian envoy to protest the "unprovoked" violation of a 2003 cease-fire, which took place the day before. It said three other children and a man were wounded.

There was no immediate response from India. The two nuclear-armed rivals routinely accuse each other of firing across the Line of Control. Each controls part of Kashmir but claims it in its entirety, and they have fought two wars over the region.

