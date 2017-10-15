World

Boat carrying Rohingya Muslims capsizes, at least 5 dead

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 11:57 PM

DHAKA, Bangladesh

An overcrowded boat carrying Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar capsized Monday in the Bay of Bengal near a Bangladeshi fishing village, leaving a woman and four children dead, police said.

Survivors of the capsizing told local officials that up to 65 people were on board and almost half of them were children, local police official Sheikh Ashrafuzzaman said. The capsizing occurred as the boat was approaching Shah Porir Dwip in Teknaf in Cox's Bazar district bordering Myanmar's Rakhine state.

He said villagers told police they recovered five bodies and at least 21 people survived.

Including Monday's capsizing, boat accidents have killed at least 160 Rohingya trying to reach Bangladesh.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have fled Myanmar since Aug. 25 when the military launched a crackdown that had been decried by the United Nations as "ethnic cleansing." Myanmar's military has said it launched clearance operations in response to terrorist attacks, but the U.N. and others have said Myanmar's response was disproportionate. The refugees have described widespread and indiscriminate violence and arsons.

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says her government will continue to support the Rohingya but Myanmar must take them back.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bitcoin Believers

    While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

Bitcoin Believers

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers
10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker 0:48

10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker
Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg 0:56

Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg

View More Video