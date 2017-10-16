World

S. Korea and US begin naval drills amid North Korea's threat

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 1:27 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

South Korean and U.S. troops have begun five days of naval drills amid North Korea's renewal of its threat to fire missiles near the American territory of Guam.

South Korea's navy says the drills that began Monday in the waters off the Korean Peninsula involve fighter jets, helicopters as well as 40 naval ships including the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

South Korean and U.S. militaries regularly conduct joint exercises, though North Korea condemns them as an invasion rehearsal.

North Korea last week accused the United States of provoking the country by mobilizing the aircraft carrier and other war assets near the peninsula.

The North said it could take military counteraction such as a salvo of missile launches into waters near Guam.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bitcoin Believers

    While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

Bitcoin Believers

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers
10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker 0:48

10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker
Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg 0:56

Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg

View More Video