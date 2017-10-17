World

The Latest: Pilot killed in military jet crash near Madrid

Associated Press

October 17, 2017 6:11 AM

MADRID

The Latest on the military jet crash near Madrid (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Spanish Defense Ministry says a pilot has died in a military jet crash at an air base outside Madrid.

A ministry spokesman said the F-18 jet crashed at the Torrejon de Ardoz base outside Madrid on Tuesday during take-off. No one else was on the plane at the time.

The ministry said it had no details on the cause of the incident, which took place shortly after 11 p.m. (0900 GMT) local time.

Television images showed a massive cloud of smoke rising from the base area.

The official was speaking on condition of anonymity in keeping with force regulations.

___

11:55 a.m.

