Kenya election official resigns, says new vote not credible

In this Aug. 11, 2017, photo, Kenyan electoral official Roselyn Akombe, center, speaks as President Uhuru Kenyatta, left, prepares to receive his electoral win certificate, later nullified, as Deputy President William Ruto, second from left, and Uhuru's wife Margaret Kenyatta, second from right, look on at the results center in Nairobi, Kenya. Akombe resigned Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 in a statement from New York saying the rerun of the presidential election scheduled for Oct. 26 cannot be free and fair. Sayyid Abdul Azim AP Photo