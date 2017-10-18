World

Turkey says it won't buckle in visa dispute

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 6:20 AM

ISTANBUL

Turkey's foreign minister says the country won't buckle under U.S. "impositions" as officials from both countries held discussions to try and resolve a dispute over visas.

Strained ties between the two NATO allies deepened last week after Turkish authorities detained a Turkish employee of the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul.

The U.S. halted most visa services for Turkish citizens at U.S. missions. Turkey retaliated by halting visa services in the U.S. for Americans.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday decried what he described as an "immature diplomatic approach" by Washington and criticized the effect of the "needless crisis" on Turkish citizens.

He said that Turkey supported cooperation with the U.S. but that the Turkish judiciary is independent.

A U.S. delegation arrived Monday in Ankara for talks aimed at resolving the spat.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bitcoin Believers

    While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

Bitcoin Believers

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers
10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker 0:48

10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker
Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg 0:56

Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg

View More Video