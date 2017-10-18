Hungary: Police search Scientology center in Budapest

Police officers stand in front of the entrance of the Church of Scientology of Budapest headquarters in Vaci Road in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Hungarian police say they are carrying out a search at the church. Police said the search by members of the National Investigation Bureau is related to an investigation into the suspected misuse of personal information and other crimes, but will not be releasing more information because the inquiry was ongoing. MTI via AP Zoltan Mihadak