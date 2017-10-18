Police officers stand in front of the entrance of the Church of Scientology of Budapest headquarters in Vaci Road in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Hungarian police say they are carrying out a search at the church. Police said the search by members of the National Investigation Bureau is related to an investigation into the suspected misuse of personal information and other crimes, but will not be releasing more information because the inquiry was ongoing.
World

Hungary: Police search Scientology center in Budapest

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 8:46 AM

BUDAPEST, Hungary

Hungarian police say they are carrying out a search at a Church of Scientology center in Budapest.

Police said the search by members of the National Investigation Bureau is related to an investigation into the suspected misuse of personal information and other crimes, but will not be releasing more information because the inquiry was ongoing.

Online publication ripost.hu said over 50 police officers surrounded the church's Budapest headquarters on one of the Hungarian capital's busiest roads early Wednesday.

The Church of Scientology is not among the 32 churches officially recognized by Hungary since a widely disputed law on churches and religious matters went into force in 2012.

The church did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

