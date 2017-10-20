Hunter Uwe Ingwersen, left, and Horst Allwardt right look at the wild boar that was shot in the center of Heide, northern Germany, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Police say a pair of wild boars have gone on the rampage and injured at least four people in the north German town of Heide. Authorities warned people to stay indoors after the adult animals appeared early Friday and began attacking pedestrians. Police said one of the boars was shot dead outside a bank, the other is still on the run.
Hunter Uwe Ingwersen, left, and Horst Allwardt right look at the wild boar that was shot in the center of Heide, northern Germany, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Police say a pair of wild boars have gone on the rampage and injured at least four people in the north German town of Heide. Authorities warned people to stay indoors after the adult animals appeared early Friday and began attacking pedestrians. Police said one of the boars was shot dead outside a bank, the other is still on the run. dpa via AP Helge Holmson
Hunter Uwe Ingwersen, left, and Horst Allwardt right look at the wild boar that was shot in the center of Heide, northern Germany, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Police say a pair of wild boars have gone on the rampage and injured at least four people in the north German town of Heide. Authorities warned people to stay indoors after the adult animals appeared early Friday and began attacking pedestrians. Police said one of the boars was shot dead outside a bank, the other is still on the run. dpa via AP Helge Holmson

World

Wild boars rampage through German town, injure at least 4

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 8:12 AM

BERLIN

Police say a pair of wild boars have gone on the rampage and injured at least four people in the northern German town of Heide.

Authorities warned people to stay indoors after the adult boars appeared early Friday and began aggressively attacking pedestrians. Public broadcaster NDR reported that at least one man had a finger partially bitten off.

Police said one of the boars was shot and killed outside a bank but the other is still on the run.

Heide is 100 kilometers (62 miles) northwest of Hamburg, near Germany's North Sea coast and the border with Denmark.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bitcoin Believers

    While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

Bitcoin Believers

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers
10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker 0:48

10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker
Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg 0:56

Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg

View More Video