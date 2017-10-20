Wild boars rampage through German town, injure at least 4

Hunter Uwe Ingwersen, left, and Horst Allwardt right look at the wild boar that was shot in the center of Heide, northern Germany, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Police say a pair of wild boars have gone on the rampage and injured at least four people in the north German town of Heide. Authorities warned people to stay indoors after the adult animals appeared early Friday and began attacking pedestrians. Police said one of the boars was shot dead outside a bank, the other is still on the run. dpa via AP Helge Holmson