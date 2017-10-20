World

France's Macron: Trump pushes EU closer together

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 9:44 AM

BRUSSELS

French President Emmanuel Macron says the uncertainty about U.S. President Donald Trump's foreign policies has made European countries closer.

Macron said at a European Union summit on Friday that Trump's actions "reinforce the need for unity and clarity" from the EU.

The French leader says a united voice is important for international discussions about Iran and North Korea's nuclear activities, and about Europe's own defense programs.

Macron said a "less-clear strategy from the United States" under Trump has "catalyzed" EU cooperation.

Leaders of EU member countries reaffirmed at their summit support for the accord curbing Iran's nuclear activities.

Trump has denounced the Iran deal and escalated tensions with North Korea over its nuclear tests.

However, Macron says the United States remains an "essential partner" in fighting the Islamic State group.

