Afghan men collect remains of belongings inside a damaged mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, a day after a suicide attack. Suicide bombers struck two mosques in Afghanistan during Friday prayers, the Shiite mosque in Kabul and a Sunni mosque in western Ghor province at the end of a particularly deadly week for the troubled nation.
Afghan men collect remains of belongings inside a damaged mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, a day after a suicide attack. Suicide bombers struck two mosques in Afghanistan during Friday prayers, the Shiite mosque in Kabul and a Sunni mosque in western Ghor province at the end of a particularly deadly week for the troubled nation. Rahmat Gul AP Photo
Afghan men collect remains of belongings inside a damaged mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, a day after a suicide attack. Suicide bombers struck two mosques in Afghanistan during Friday prayers, the Shiite mosque in Kabul and a Sunni mosque in western Ghor province at the end of a particularly deadly week for the troubled nation. Rahmat Gul AP Photo

World

Officials say dead from Kabul mosque attack rises to 39

The Associated Press

October 21, 2017 1:50 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

Afghanistan's Interior Ministry says the fatalities from a suicide bombing attack in a Shiite mosque in the capital Kabul has risen to 39 dead and 41 wounded.

The ministry's press office says in a statement Saturday it is investigating the attack a day earlier at the Imam Zaman Mosque in western Kabul's Dashte-e-Barchi neighborhood. It said the assailant blew himself up as worshippers began their prayers.

A second suicide bombing in western Ghor province on Friday struck a Sunni mosque, also during Friday prayers, and killed 33 people including a warlord who was apparently the target of the attack.

Abdul Hussain Naseri, a Shiite cleric, condemned the Kabul attack and said more security is needed for Shiite mosques in the city.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bitcoin Believers

    While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

Bitcoin Believers

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers
10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker 0:48

10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker
Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg 0:56

Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg

View More Video