A woman waves a Russian flag outside of the International Olympic Committee
A woman waves a Russian flag outside of the International Olympic Committee IOC) headquarters in front of the Olympic Rings prior to the opening of the first day of the executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee
A woman waves a Russian flag outside of the International Olympic Committee IOC) headquarters in front of the Olympic Rings prior to the opening of the first day of the executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee

World

Russia PM: State will never admit "false" doping charges

The Associated Press

December 07, 2017 05:57 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 9 MINUTES AGO

MOSCOW

Russia Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev says the state will never acknowledge the accusation of state-sponsored doping that prevents the Russia team from competing at the Pyeongchang Olympics because it considers it false.

Medvedev, speaking at the Cabinet session on Thursday, says, "We can't and will not acknowledge false conclusions."

He also argued that the International Olympic Committee decision on Tuesday to ban the Russia team from the Winter Games in South Korea for anti-doping violations at the 2014 Sochi Games had political underlining.

Medvedev said the move was taken in order to influence public opinion in Russia ahead of the March 18 presidential election.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

After President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia won't boycott the Olympics, Medvedev says the Cabinet will support Russians who want to compete as neutral athletes at the games in February.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

    Indonesian authorities have ordered 100,000 people to evacuated from nearby areas after Bali's volcano, Mount Agung, started to spew huge plumes of ash early on Tuesday. Travelers hoping to make it off the island now find themselves stranded at the airport.

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:53

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video