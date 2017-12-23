London Zoo fire toll: 1 aardvark dead, 4 meerkats missing

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire, at the Adventure cafe and shop near the Meerkat enclosure at London Zoo, in London, Saturday Dec. 23, 2017. A fire at London Zoo has been brought under control but it is not clear if any animals were injured. Zoo officials initially said Saturday morning "it is not believed" animals were hurt after the blaze broke out in a zoo cafe near an animal petting area, but later reports suggested at least one animal may be missing. PA via AP Dominic Lipinski