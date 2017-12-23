Firefighters work at the scene of a fire, at the Adventure cafe and shop near the Meerkat enclosure at London Zoo, in London, Saturday Dec. 23, 2017. A fire at London Zoo has been brought under control but it is not clear if any animals were injured. Zoo officials initially said Saturday morning "it is not believed" animals were hurt after the blaze broke out in a zoo cafe near an animal petting area, but later reports suggested at least one animal may be missing.
World

London Zoo fire toll: 1 aardvark dead, 4 meerkats missing

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 08:38 AM

LONDON

London Zoo officials say a fire Saturday morning left one aardvark dead and four meerkats missing.

Staff members were treated for smoke inhalation and shock after the blaze broke out in the zoo cafe in the early morning hours.

More than 70 firefighters helped control the fire near an animal petting area and the meerkat enclosure. Officials say it is not clear what happened to the missing meerkats and it is possible others are missing as well.

Officials are checking the rest of the animal population and the zoo remained closed to the public on what had been expected to be a busy day at the popular facility in Regent's Park.

TV footage from the scene showed the Adventure Cafe and shop to be badly damaged.

The fire started shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday, and staff members who live on the site immediately started moving animals to safety, officials said.

It took 72 firefighters just over three hours to put the fire out.

London Fire Brigade Station Manager Clive Robinson said firefighters will stay at the zoo to dampen any small pockets of fire.

