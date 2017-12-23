World

Militia signs cease-fire with Republic of Congo government

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 11:09 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo

A militia says it has signed a cease-fire with the Republic of Congo government, agreeing to stop hostilities and help collect weapons held by fighters.

Jean Gustave N'Tondo said the Ninjas Nsiloulou fighters signed the agreement Saturday to facilitate the free movement of people, goods and property in the Pool region where the militia started attacking in April 2016 after the president's re-election.

A March 2003 peace accord had integrated its fighters into the military and allowed its leader, Frederic Bintsamou, to be a government minister. When the group reassembled and started attacking in 2016, he fled.

N'Tondo assured respect for the cease-fire if the government helps resettle people in the region and reintegrates fighters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fighting has displaced more than 200,000 people and closed railways between Pool and Brazzaville.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

    Indonesian authorities have ordered 100,000 people to evacuated from nearby areas after Bali's volcano, Mount Agung, started to spew huge plumes of ash early on Tuesday. Travelers hoping to make it off the island now find themselves stranded at the airport.

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:53

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video