Prominent Russian environmentalist brutally beaten

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2013, file photo, Andrei Rudomakha, head of the Environmental Watch on the North Caucasus, talks to the Associated Press in Moscow, Russia. The prominent Russian environmental group said on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, its leader Rudomakha was attacked outside his home late on Thursday, Dec. 28 by three masked men in the southern city of Krasnodar. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo