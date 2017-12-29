World

South African president suffers another legal setback

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 04:36 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

JOHANNESBURG

South Africa's top court has ruled that parliament failed to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable in a scandal over multi-million-dollar upgrades to his private home.

The Constitutional Court's ruling on Friday follows its conclusion last year that Zuma violated the constitution when he benefited inappropriately from state funding for his Nkandla home. The constitution says parliament "may remove" a president from office by a two-thirds majority for a "serious violation" of the law.

Zuma has survived opposition efforts to oust him in a vote in parliament, where the ruling African National Congress has a majority. Since then, however, the scandal-plagued president has lost ruling party support and Cyril Ramaphosa, the deputy president, has replaced him as ANC leader.

The ruling party says it will study the court judgment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

    Indonesian authorities have ordered 100,000 people to evacuated from nearby areas after Bali's volcano, Mount Agung, started to spew huge plumes of ash early on Tuesday. Travelers hoping to make it off the island now find themselves stranded at the airport.

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:53

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video