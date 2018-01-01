In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, university students attend a protest inside Tehran University while a smoke grenade is thrown by anti-riot Iranian police, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. A wave of spontaneous protests over Iran's weak economy swept into Tehran on Saturday, with college students and others chanting against the government just hours after hard-liners held their own rally in support of the Islamic Republic's clerical establishment.
The Latest: Iran state TV says 10 killed in protests

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 04:56 AM

TEHRAN, Iran

The Latest on protests in Iran (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Iranian state TV is reporting that 10 people have been killed amid nationwide protests, without elaborating.

The state TV report Monday made the reference in a package on the ongoing demonstrations that began Thursday.

Authorities have previously confirmed four deaths. It was unclear where the others occurred.

The protests began Thursday in Mashhad over economic issues and have since expanded to several cities. Hundreds of people have been arrested.

___

12:45 p.m.

An Iranian lawmaker says two more protesters have been killed and others wounded during a demonstration in the southwest amid nationwide protests over the government's handling of the economy.

A Monday report by the semi-official ILNA news agency quoted Hedayatollah Khademi, a representative for the town of Izeh, as saying the deaths happened there Sunday night.

He said the cause of death wasn't immediately known. Many in Izeh, some 455 kilometers (280 miles) southwest of Tehran, have hunting rifles in their homes.

Two demonstrators were killed during a protest in western Iran late Saturday.

The protests began Thursday in Mashhad over economic issues and have since expanded to several cities. Hundreds of people have been arrested.

