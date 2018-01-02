FILE - in this Thursday, Oct. 22, 1998, file photo a group of schoolchildren read signs posted in the dense woods of the Aokigahara Forest at the base of Mount Fuji, Japan. American blogger Logan Paul is apologizing after getting slammed for a video he shared on YouTube that appeared to show a dead body in the Aokigahara Forest in Japan, which is famous as a suicide spot. The sign at right reads: "Your life is a precious gift from your parents. Once again, try to remember your parents, brothers and sisters and think about your children."
World

American blogger Logan Paul apologizes for YouTube video

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 04:44 AM

TOKYO

American blogger Logan Paul has apologized after getting slammed for a video he shared on YouTube that appeared to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot.

He posted an apology on his Twitter site Tuesday, saying, "Where do I begin. Let's start with this. I'm sorry."

Although the video has been taken down, segments were still online. Critics, who have also gone online, say what was offensive was Paul's giggling and joking about the body.

The video shows Paul, who has millions of Twitter followers and YouTube subscribers, going on a trek with friends in Aokigahara forest, near Mount Fuji.

He seems aware that the site is sometimes chosen for suicides, but is surprised to come across what appears to be a hanging victim.

