At least 30 dead when bus plunges onto rocky beach in Peru

EDS NOTE GRAPHIC CONTENT - In this photo provided by the government news agency Andina, firemen recover bodies from a bus that fell off a cliff after it was hit by a tractor-trailer rig, in Pasamayo, Peru, Tuesday, Jan 2, 2018. A Peruvian police official says at least 25 people died, and that there were more than 50 people on the bus. Vidal Tarky, Andina News Agency via AP)