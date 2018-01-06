World

Report: 11 Saudi princes arrested for palace protest

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 04:31 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

A state-linked Saudi news website says 11 princes have been arrested and will be tried for staging a protest at one of the king's palaces and refusing orders to leave.

The Sabq website, quoting unnamed officials, reported Saturday that a division of the National Guard, which is tasked with protecting the royal family, was ordered to arrest the princes. The news website reports the royals were sent to Ha'ir prison, a large maximum security facility south of the capital, Riyadh, run by Saudi intelligence services, where criminals, militants and al-Qaida terrorists are held.

Sabq reports the princes were demanding financial compensation from a judgment involving one of their cousins and demanding the king reverse a decision to suspend payments for royals' water and electricity bills.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

    Indonesian authorities have ordered 100,000 people to evacuated from nearby areas after Bali's volcano, Mount Agung, started to spew huge plumes of ash early on Tuesday. Travelers hoping to make it off the island now find themselves stranded at the airport.

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:53

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video