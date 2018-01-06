This man saw his neighbor snowblowing his driveway. So he shot her from behind, police say

0:53 Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport Pause

1:45 Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

3:35 He said, She said: Panthers vs Saints in the Big Easy

0:41 Saints coach Sean Payton: No one wants to let their teammates down

0:29 Icy morning commute on Randolph Road

0:57 Developers are building in retail as an amenity

0:52 Panthers tight end Greg Olsen on his upcoming cameo in the Fox broadcast booth.

1:39 CMS student talks about why she chose virtual high school

1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars