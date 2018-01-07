Pope Francis incenses the altar as he celebrates an Epiphany Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Francis, in a homily Saturday to mark Epiphany, said people are “often make do” with having “health, a little money and a bit of entertainment.”
Pope Francis incenses the altar as he celebrates an Epiphany Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Francis, in a homily Saturday to mark Epiphany, said people are “often make do” with having “health, a little money and a bit of entertainment.” Andrew Medichini AP Photo
Pope Francis incenses the altar as he celebrates an Epiphany Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Francis, in a homily Saturday to mark Epiphany, said people are “often make do” with having “health, a little money and a bit of entertainment.” Andrew Medichini AP Photo

World

Pope leads baptism ceremony for babies in Sistine Chapel

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 04:18 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis is leading a baptism ceremony for 34 babies in the splendor of the Sistine Chapel.

With Michelangelo's frescoes on the ceiling overhead, the parents — some with other young children in tow — brought 18 girls and 16 boys forward to Francis. The pope then made the sign of the cross on the forehead of each child. Some babies slept, others cooed, and at least one mother gave her baby a bottle of milk.

Fathers said aloud the first names of the children designated for baptism Sunday in what has become an annual event on one of the first Sundays of the year in the chapel where popes are elected by cardinals. One of the children is named Francesco, the Italian version of the papal name.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

    Indonesian authorities have ordered 100,000 people to evacuated from nearby areas after Bali's volcano, Mount Agung, started to spew huge plumes of ash early on Tuesday. Travelers hoping to make it off the island now find themselves stranded at the airport.

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:53

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video