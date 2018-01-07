World

Iran's Guard claims victory against anti-government protests

TEHRAN, Iran

Iran's Revolutionary Guard says the nation and its security forces have ended the wave of unrest linked to anti-government protests that erupted last month.

The Guard's official website on Sunday blamed the unrest on the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia, as well as an exiled opposition group and supporters of the monarchy that was overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Price hikes sparked protests in a number of cities and towns late last month. At least 21 people were killed in scattered clashes, and hundreds were arrested. The protests were the largest seen in Iran since the disputed 2009 presidential election, and some demonstrators called for the overthrow of the government.

The United States and Israel have expressed support for the protesters, but deny allegations of fomenting them.

