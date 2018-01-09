World

German court temporarily stops terror suspect deportation

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 05:05 AM

BERLIN

Germany's top court has halted the deportation of a Turkish man convicted of supporting terrorism, saying a lower court didn't properly consider whether he could be tortured if sent to Turkey.

The Federal Constitutional Court said Tuesday the defendant, a German-born Turkish citizen whose name wasn't released, was convicted in 2015 in Berlin of supporting the Islamic extremist organization Junad al-Sham in Syria with money and other aid.

He was ordered deported to Turkey in 2016 and appealed, arguing he could be tortured. A court rejected the appeal, saying it was unlikely an Islamic extremist would face the sort of human rights violations in Turkey that Kurdish rebels do.

But the high court said there was evidence his rights could be violated, and sent the case back for renewed consideration.

