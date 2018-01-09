World

Turkey renames street following spat with UAE minister

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 05:09 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey has renamed a street housing the United Arab Emirates' embassy after an Ottoman military commander, in reaction to an Emirati minister who retweeted a post accusing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "forefathers" of pillaging the holy city of Medina.

Television images on Tuesday showed municipal workers in the capital, Ankara, replacing a sign for 613th Street with Fahreddin Pasha Street. An adjacent street was renamed Defender of Medina Street.

Last month's retweet by UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan angered Erdogan, who defended Fahreddin Pasha, the governor of Medina between 1916 and 1919, and accused the UAE minister of being spoilt by "oil and money."

Turkey sided with Qatar in a diplomatic dispute with the UAE and other Gulf nations over Qatar's alleged support to extremists.

