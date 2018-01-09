FILE - A Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 file photo showing Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, arriving for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels. Poland's new prime minister is looking to improve strained relations with partners in the European Union when he arrives in Brussels on Tuesday, Jan. 9. 2017. The Polish government's stance on justice reform and immigration has prompted so much unease within the EU that a procedure to strip the country of voting rights in the 28-nation bloc has been started.
Polish prime minister to change government ahead of EU visit

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 05:19 AM

WARSAW, Poland

Poland's new prime minister is set to reshuffle his cabinet before heading off to Brussels for talks with top European Union officials.

Mateusz Morawiecki, who became prime minister in December, is conducting the reshuffle just before he attempts to avert possible EU sanctions on Poland. EU leaders have raised a series of concerns over the Polish government's reform of the justice system.

The composition of the new government could be indicative of whether Poland is mollifying its approach to EU standards. Most interest will center on whether the foreign and defense ministers are replaced.

The government needs new finance and development ministers as the jobs were vacated by Morawiecki when he became the prime minister.

President Andrzej Duda is due to take the oath from new ministers midday Tuesday.

