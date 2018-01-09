Polish prime minister to change government ahead of EU visit

FILE - A Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 file photo showing Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, arriving for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels. Poland's new prime minister is looking to improve strained relations with partners in the European Union when he arrives in Brussels on Tuesday, Jan. 9. 2017. The Polish government's stance on justice reform and immigration has prompted so much unease within the EU that a procedure to strip the country of voting rights in the 28-nation bloc has been started. Olivier Matthys, File AP Photo