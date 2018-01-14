World

7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru; tsunami threat

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 05:35 AM

LIMA, Peru

A powerful earthquake struck off Peru's coast early Sunday, prompting a U.S. agency to issue a tsunami threat message for parts of the country and neighboring Chile.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the temblor had a preliminary magnitude of 7.3. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The epicenter was 42 kilometers (26 miles) south-southwest of Acari, with the earthquake hitting at 0918 GMT (4:18 a.m. EST) at a depth of 12.1 kilometers (about 7.5 miles).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that "hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts." A statement says that tsunami waves reaching 0.3 meters to one meter "above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Peru." It also says waves are forecast to be less than 0.3 meters for the coasts of Chile.

