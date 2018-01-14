World

The Latest: Tsunami threat issued for Peru, Chile

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 05:25 AM

LIMA, Peru

The Latest on Peru earthquake (all times local):

5:20 a.m.

A U.S. agency has issued a tsunami threat message for parts of Peru and Chile's coastlines after a powerful earthquake.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says that "hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts."

The statement says that tsunami waves reaching 0.3 meters to one meter "above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Peru." It also says waves are forecast to be less than 0.3 meters for the coasts of Chile.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 struck off Peru's coast at 0918 GMT (4:18 a.m. EST). The epicenter was 42 kilometers (26 miles) south-southwest of Acari at 0918 GMT (4:18 a.m. EST).

___

5 a.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 off Peru's coast. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The USGS says that the temblor struck 42 kilometers (26 miles) south-southwest of Acari at 0918 GMT (4:18 a.m. EST) on Sunday at a depth of 12.1 kilometers (about 7.5 miles).

It wasn't immediately clear if a tsunami warning has been issued.

