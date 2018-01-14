‘Everyone panicked:’ Plane dangles from cliff above the sea after skidding off runway

More Videos 0:53 Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport Pause 2:30 MLK Day Parade 2018 1:58 Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 2:05 She has cerebral palsy, and she's training for Crossfit competition 2:31 Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher 1:05 Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 0:19 First Assembly’s Courtney Meadows big move 1:05 Hornets Stephen Silas says he is a better coach now after subbing for Steve Clifford 0:57 Developers are building in retail as an amenity 0:35 Cops ambushed at police station Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Drone footage shows plane dangled over cliff edge in northern Turkey A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in northern Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea. The incident late Saturday created panic among the 162 passengers and crew on board the Pegasus Airlines flight, but they were all evacuated safely. Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz said Sunday that investigators were trying to determine why the plane had left the runway. A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in northern Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea. The incident late Saturday created panic among the 162 passengers and crew on board the Pegasus Airlines flight, but they were all evacuated safely. Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz said Sunday that investigators were trying to determine why the plane had left the runway. AP

