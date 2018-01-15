FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, Meghan Markle fiancee of Prince Harry walks with members of the British Royal family for the traditional Christmas Day church service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. The U.K. Independence Party has suspended the membership of Jo Marney, the girlfriend of the party's leader, Sunday Jan. 14, 2018, after she reportedly made racist remarks about Markle.
FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, Meghan Markle fiancee of Prince Harry walks with members of the British Royal family for the traditional Christmas Day church service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. The U.K. Independence Party has suspended the membership of Jo Marney, the girlfriend of the party's leader, Sunday Jan. 14, 2018, after she reportedly made racist remarks about Markle. Alastair Grant, FILE AP Photo
UKIP leader breaks up with girlfriend over racist texts

January 15, 2018 05:01 AM

The leader of the anti-EU U.K. Independence Party says he has broken up with his girlfriend after she made racist remarks about Prince Harry's fiancee, Meghan Markle.

Henry Bolton said Monday that "the romantic side" of his relationship with 25-year-old Jo Marney was over.

But the 54-year-old former soldier told ITV that he would not resign as party chief.

Marney, who describes herself as a model and actor, was suspended from UKIP after the Mail on Sunday newspaper published text messages to a friend in which she said Markle would "taint" the royal family.

Marney has apologized for the "shocking language," but says her words were taken out of context.

UKIP helped drive Britain's decision in 2016 to leave the European Union, but has struggled since then to retain support.

