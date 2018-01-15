World

Koreas may field joint women's ice hockey team at Olympics

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 05:18 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

North and South Korea have agreed in principle to field a joint women's ice hockey team during next month's Olympics in South Korea, and have relayed their position to the International Olympic Committee.

A South Korean Sports Ministry spokesman confirmed Monday that the two sides had agreed, saying they have been discussing the make-up of a unified women's hockey team since last year.

The spokesman, Hwang Seong Un, said the matter would be discussed Saturday when officials from the two Koreas and the IOC meet at IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

A joint team would require IOC approval.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

If realized, it would be the Koreas' first unified Olympic team.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

    Indonesian authorities have ordered 100,000 people to evacuated from nearby areas after Bali's volcano, Mount Agung, started to spew huge plumes of ash early on Tuesday. Travelers hoping to make it off the island now find themselves stranded at the airport.

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:53

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video