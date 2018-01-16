World

Erdogan: NATO must take stance against US over border force

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 05:36 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is calling on NATO to take a stand against the United States, a fellow ally, over its plans to form a 30,000-strong Kurdish-led border security force in Syria.

Turkey has threatened to launch a military offensive against Syrian Kurdish militias, which Turkey considers to be terrorists. On Monday Erdogan accused the United States of creating an "army of terror" in Syria along the border with Turkey, and vowed to crush the border force.

Addressing his ruling party's deputies on Tuesday, Erdogan questioned NATO's stance on the issue, saying: "Hey NATO! You are obliged to make a stance against those who harass and violate the borders of your members."

Erdogan said Turkey's military chief would discuss the issue in Brussels.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

    Indonesian authorities have ordered 100,000 people to evacuated from nearby areas after Bali's volcano, Mount Agung, started to spew huge plumes of ash early on Tuesday. Travelers hoping to make it off the island now find themselves stranded at the airport.

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:53

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video