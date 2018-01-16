Penitentiary staff demonstrate about long-running complaints, outside Fesnes prison in Fresnes, outside Paris, Tuesday Jan.16, 2018. Penitentiary staff blocked several prisons in France after the report of a knife wielding inmate attacking people at a high-security prison in northern France.
Penitentiary staff demonstrate about long-running complaints, outside Fesnes prison in Fresnes, outside Paris, Tuesday Jan.16, 2018. Penitentiary staff blocked several prisons in France after the report of a knife wielding inmate attacking people at a high-security prison in northern France. Thibault Camus AP Photo
Penitentiary staff demonstrate about long-running complaints, outside Fesnes prison in Fresnes, outside Paris, Tuesday Jan.16, 2018. Penitentiary staff blocked several prisons in France after the report of a knife wielding inmate attacking people at a high-security prison in northern France. Thibault Camus AP Photo

World

Protesting French prison guards clash with police

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 05:40 AM

FRESNES, France

Protesting French prison guards have pushed back against riot police and shouted down the justice minister amid demonstrations at several prisons over violent inmates and overcrowding.

Dozens of union activists lit a fire and were surrounded by riot police Tuesday morning at the notoriously violent Fresnes prison southeast of Paris.

Protesters bellowing the national anthem greeted Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet as she visited a prison in Vendin-le-Vieil in northern France on Tuesday to try to calm tensions.

The protests in multiple French prisons were sparked by a knife attack last week at the Vendin-le-Vieil prison. Authorities say inmate Christian Ganczarski, linked to a 2002 synagogue attack in Tunisia, was given preliminary charges of attempted murder.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a separate incident, seven guards were injured by an inmate Monday in a prison in southwest France.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

    Indonesian authorities have ordered 100,000 people to evacuated from nearby areas after Bali's volcano, Mount Agung, started to spew huge plumes of ash early on Tuesday. Travelers hoping to make it off the island now find themselves stranded at the airport.

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:53

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video