Egypt raises 'extreme concern' about Nile dam with Ethiopia

FILE - In this June 28, 2013 file photo, the Blue Nile river flows near the site of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam near Assosa, Ethopia. On Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, Ethiopia's Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, arrived in Cairo for a two-day visit to discuss the massive dam that Egypt fears will cut into its share of the Nile, at a time of heightened tensions among the countries that rely on the river. Elias Asmare, File AP Photo