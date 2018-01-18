People follow the casket during a final farewell of Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic in the northern, Serb-dominated part of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Ivanovic's body will be transferred to the Serbian capital, Belgrade, where he will be buried on Thursday. Ivanovic was gunned down Tuesday morning in the northern Kosovo city of Mitrovica.
People follow the casket during a final farewell of Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic in the northern, Serb-dominated part of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Ivanovic's body will be transferred to the Serbian capital, Belgrade, where he will be buried on Thursday. Ivanovic was gunned down Tuesday morning in the northern Kosovo city of Mitrovica. Bojan Slavkovic AP Photo
People follow the casket during a final farewell of Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic in the northern, Serb-dominated part of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Ivanovic's body will be transferred to the Serbian capital, Belgrade, where he will be buried on Thursday. Ivanovic was gunned down Tuesday morning in the northern Kosovo city of Mitrovica. Bojan Slavkovic AP Photo

World

Hundreds attend funeral of slain Kosovo Serb politician

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 09:21 AM

BELGRADE, Serbia

Serbia's prime minister, government officials and hundreds of others attended the funeral Thursday of a moderate Serb politician who was gunned down in Kosovo this week in an attack that has fueled concerns for Balkan stability.

The mourners poured into Belgrade's New Cemetery starting early in the morning to pay their respects to Oliver Ivanovic, who was known as a voice of tolerance in ethnically tense Kosovo.

The 64-year-old Ivanovic was shot six times by unknown assailants Tuesday near his political party's offices in the northern Kosovo town of Mitrovica.

The killing shocked many in the Balkans and aroused fears that it could worsen tensions in the volatile region that went through a series of wars in the 1990s, including in Kosovo.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stability there remains shaky 10 years after the predominantly ethnic-Albanian region declared independence from Serbia.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, other officials and prominent public figures attended the funeral service for Ivanovic held by the Serbian Orthodox Church.

In a eulogy, Ivanovic's long-time friend Tanja Petrovic said Ivanovic "fought and died for the truth."

Ivanovic had enemies both among Kosovo Albanians and nationalist Serbs. He maintained relations with NATO and EU officials after Serbia lost control of northern Kosovo following NATO's 1999 bombing to stop a deadly Serb crackdown on ethnic Albanian separatists.

A Kosovo court convicted him of war crimes from the 1998-99 Kosovo war. The verdict eventually was overturned and a retrial was underway.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

    Indonesian authorities have ordered 100,000 people to evacuated from nearby areas after Bali's volcano, Mount Agung, started to spew huge plumes of ash early on Tuesday. Travelers hoping to make it off the island now find themselves stranded at the airport.

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:53

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video