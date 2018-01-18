Defense stymied as trial resumes Monday in N. Korean murder

FILE - This combination of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, file photos, shows Indonesian Siti Aisyah, left, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong escorted by police as they leave a court hearing in Shah Alam, Malaysia, outside Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia’s high-profile trial of two women accused of killing Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea’s leader resumes Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 after a seven-week recess but defense lawyers said efforts to unfurl the truth have been stymied by missing links. Daniel Chan AP Photo