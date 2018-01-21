Turkish troops attack Kurdish enclave in northern Syria

Turkish military trucks carrying tanks and other armoured vehicles cross through a border gate into a Turkish-controlled region of the Oncupinar border crossing with Syria, known as Bab al Salameh in Arabic, near the city of Kilis, Turkey, late Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. The deployment occurred hours after dozens of Turkish jets bombed Syrian Kurdish militia targets in the enclave of Afrin. DHA-Depo Photos via AP Can Erok