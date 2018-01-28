Pope Francis arrives to celebrate a Mass at St. Mary Major Basilica on the occasion of the translation of the icon of Mary "Salus Populi Romani"
Pope Francis arrives to celebrate a Mass at St. Mary Major Basilica on the occasion of the translation of the icon of Mary "Salus Populi Romani" Salvation of the Roman People) in Rome, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.
Pope Francis arrives to celebrate a Mass at St. Mary Major Basilica on the occasion of the translation of the icon of Mary "Salus Populi Romani" Salvation of the Roman People) in Rome, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.

World

Pope on attacks: Afghan people suffering inhumane violence

The Associated Press

January 28, 2018 07:09 AM

VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis is decrying terror attacks in Afghanistan and asking how much longer people there must suffer such "inhumane" violence.

Francis, in remarks to faithful in St. Peter's Square Sunday, denounced the suicide bombing that killed more than 100 in Kabul a day earlier and another recent deadly strike in the Afghan capital.

Lamenting the "terrible terror massacre" in Kabul on Saturday, he noted that just days earlier there was another grave attack which "sowed terror and death in a large hotel" there.

He asked: "For how long will the Afghan people have to put up with this inhumane violence?"

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Francis led a moment of silent prayer for the victims and their families and "for all those in that country who continue to work to build peace."

  Comments  