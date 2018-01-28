Jordan king calls for Palestinian capital in east Jerusalem

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, second left, meets with King Abdullah II of Jordan and their delegations in Amman, Jordan, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. The king raised with Steinmeier the case of Jerusalem in the wake of the U.S. decision to declare the city the capital of Israel. Steinmeier said "we have many things to talk about" like Jerusalem, tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and refugees. Sam McNeil AP Photo