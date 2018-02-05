Newly discovered Berlin Wall segment to get protected status

FILE - The Jan. 24, 2018 file photo shows an 80-meter 260 feet) piece of the Berlin wall in a forest in Berlin. The recently discovered remnant of the Berlin Wall from the heavily fortified border’s early days is being given protected status. Monday’s, Feb. 5, 2018 announcement by the city government’s culture ministry comes on the day when the wall has been open for as long as it divided the German capital: 28 years, 2 months and 26 days.