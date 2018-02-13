World

Dozens of dolphins stranded in Mexico's Baja California Sur

The Associated Press

February 13, 2018 09:11 PM

MEXICO CITY

Mexican authorities say dozens of dolphins have been found stranded on a rocky beach along the coast of Baja California Sur state.

The federal environmental protection agency says 54 of the marine mammals came onshore in the area of La Paz Bay. Workers attended to the dolphins and saved 33 of them, but 21 died.

The agency said Tuesday in a statement that they were short-beaked common dolphins. Marine experts believe an attack by a group of bottlenose dolphins provoked the mass beaching.

Photos released by the agency show dozens of dolphins washed up on the rocks and lined up in the sand, overseen by white-coated personnel.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

View More Video