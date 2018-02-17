Meddling 'incontrovertible' to US, 'just blabber' to Russia

A Facebook posting, released by the House Intelligence Committee, for a group called "Being Patriotic" is photographed in Washington, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. A federal grand jury indictment on Feb. 16, charging 13 Russians and three Russian entities with an elaborate plot to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, noted that beginning in June 2016, defendants and and their co-conspirators organized and coordinated political rallies in the U.S. The "Being Patriotic" promoted and organized two political rallies in New York according to the indictment. Jon Elswick AP Photo