Cops think he’s hiding drugs. They’ve waited more than a month for him to poop

In 2017, millions of people waited on pins and needles for April the giraffe to give birth.
In 2018, British police and thousands of others are waiting for a man to go to the bathroom.
Police say 24-year-old Lamarr Chambers was arrested on Jan. 17 in Essex, England, and was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
The problem? Police think he might be hiding drugs in his body, so they’ve decided to wait for the alleged dealer to go to the bathroom.
He hasn’t — for 37 days and counting.
The previous British record for holding a poo, police told Metro UK, was 23 days. As they waited, the police department’s local gangs and urban street crime unit started posting daily tweets about #poowatch.
Male is still refusing to pass objects, still doesn’t believe police have this power to hold him until he produces, male has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs x2 and on way to court for a 7 day lay down application #opraptor https://t.co/ZTXT3JNE49— Op Raptor West (@OpRaptorWest) January 18, 2018
Amazingly a further 24hours has past, suspect has now been with us for an entire week and not been to the toilet once! back to court tomorrow to request further detention until item/'s are recovered #comeon https://t.co/LE7uBZzFpI— Op Raptor West (@OpRaptorWest) January 24, 2018
336hrs/14 days/2 weeks since our man was arrested, still refusing to go the toilet or have a doctors remove items from his persons #opraptor #poowatch https://t.co/FKGQpkEwAI— Op Raptor West (@OpRaptorWest) January 31, 2018
Today is day 19 and we still have no movement, male doesn’t seem to understand that eventually he will need/have to go #opraptor #PooWatch https://t.co/0Gs0CwjnQG— Op Raptor West (@OpRaptorWest) February 5, 2018
After 23 days, the department said it would stop giving daily updates and would post a final update only when the man finally did the deed.
Nothing further to report, as soon as as this is resulted a statement will be released #opraptor https://t.co/ZXpKxMn5RL— Op Raptor West (@OpRaptorWest) February 10, 2018
No final update has come.
“He is being more than adequately looked after by Essex Police. He has been offered fluids and food, prosecutor Kathy Wilson told Essex Live. “His lights are dimmed at night and he is being reviewed every 24 hours. If he requests to go to the hospital he is taken there.”
Wilson told the BBC officers still “have every reason to believe that Mr. Chambers has swallowed evidence.”
A request for him to remain detained must be granted by a court every eight days, Human Rights Barrister Sophie Walker, who is representing Chambers, told Mirror UK.
“It is arguable that at some point a ‘tipping point’ will be reached where he may be released as the danger to his health ... becomes more important than the police’s right to investigate a suspected drugs offence,” she told the site.
Wilson told Essex Live Chambers had been taken to the hospital but had not “properly” been to the toilet. She added that the man had been eating some cereal bars, fruit and vegetables in his cell.
As speculation and concern about the detainee’s health mount, Essex Police told Time they take the safety of all their detainees seriously.
“In instances where individuals are suspected of ingesting drugs or having substances inside them they are subject to regular health checks, including hospital visits, ultrasound scans and x-ray,” a spokesperson told the site. “They are also constantly monitored by a minimum of two officers whilst they remain in custody.”
Essex police told the BBC they originally wanted to bring publicity to the case to highlight how the world of drug dealing was decidedly less “glamorous” than it may appear.
