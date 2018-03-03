Riot police try to destroy a tent camp installed by activists of the Movement of New Forces, the political party led by Mikheil Saakashvili, as protesters fire tires in Kiev, Ukraine early Saturday, March 3, 2018. Protesters demand President Petro Poroshenko's impeachment.
World

Police, protesters clash in Kiev; 50 detained

The Associated Press

March 03, 2018 04:51 AM

MOSCOW

Ukrainian police and demonstrators at a tent camp have clashed outside the parliament building in the capital, Kiev. Police say 50 people were detained.

The Interfax news agency quoted a top police official, Andrey Kryshchenko, saying six protesters sought medical help after the Saturday morning clash and four officers were injured

The tent camp was set up in October by supporters of Mikheil Saakashvili, the former Georgian president who became a prominent opposition figure in Ukraine. Saakashvili was deported from Ukraine on Feb. 12.

The protesters are demanding the establishment of a national an anti-corruption court.

Kryshchenko says the clash occurred when police arrived for an investigation related to a conflict Tuesday in which 15 police were hurt.

Ukrainian media reports say police on Saturday ordered the camp dismantled.

