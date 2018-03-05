Aid convoy enters besieged rebel-held Damascus suburbs

This photo provided by the official Facebook page of the Syrian Presidency, Syrian President Bashar Assad, center, speaks with reporters, in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, March 4, 2018 . Assad vowed Sunday to continue with a military offensive in a rebel-held region near the capital, as troops and allied militias captured a number of villages and towns in the besieged region, in their largest advance since a wide-scale operation began last month. Syrian Presidency Facebook Page via AP)