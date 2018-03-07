The Latest: UN repeats call for Syria cease-fire

This photo released by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a member of the Syrian Civil Defense group searching for victims under the rubble of a destroyed building after airstrikes and shelling hit in Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Wednesday, March. 7, 2018. Government forces carried out punishing airstrikes against an opposition-held suburb of Damascus, seeking to divide the besieged enclave in two and further squeeze rebels and tens of thousands of civilians trapped inside, state-run media and opposition activists reported. Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)