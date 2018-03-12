Some facts about Pope Francis at the 5-year mark

FILE - In tis April 6, 2016 file photo, Pope Francis drinks from a mate gourd at the end of his weekly general audience, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Tuesday, March 13, 2018 marks five years of Pope Francis' pontificate, in these five years, the world has gotten to know Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the son of Italian immigrants to Argentina who was so self-deprecating that when he emerged on the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica on March 13, 2013, as Pope Francis, he quipped that his brother cardinals had to search to the "end of the Earth" to find a new leader. Andrew Medichini, file AP Photo